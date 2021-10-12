Sullivan County murder suspect appears in court, bail set at $100,000

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman appeared in Bristol, Tennessee General Sessions Court Tuesday morning on charges of felony murder and aggravated burglary.

According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, Misty Magic James, 26, appeared before the municipal court for a preliminary hearing before being bound over to a Sullivan County Grand Jury.

James is set to appear again on Dec.10, 2021 at 9 a.m. in Sullivan County Criminal Court. Bail for James’ release was also set at $100,000.

James was originally arrested after the death of Trina Jones, 60, on Monday, May 31. Investigators report that items belonging to Jones were found in James’ purse afterward.

Court documents state Jones was found dead due to an apparent gunshot wound. A confidential informant reportedly contacted authorities with a 19-minute video. That video included a statement from James, during which she described Jones’ murder in detail, according to court documents.