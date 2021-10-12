Letter: I’ll take experience over a rookie
I've just read Elizabeth Hardesty's resume online, looking for any evidence of governmental experience, political appointment, etc. What I found was Field Commander for the school marching band and a hardhat shot from an oil rig. She has broad geological expertise and travel experience in her industry. But experience as a mayor? A member of City Council? Holding any position that requires governing a large, diverse city such as Lima?
