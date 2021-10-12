Taco Bell Is Testing 3 New Beefy Melt Burritos. Here's How To Try Them
While many people might be cheering the return of the Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Taco Bell has unveiled some new beefy melt burritos as part of a trial menu launch. Although Taco Bell offered a Cheesy Double Beef Burrito test earlier this year, it seems that another cheesy, beefy burrito is getting its own trial. According to a press release sent to Mashed, the new menu items are three different Beefy Melt Burritos: cheesy, crunchy, or spicy. Each new menu item is priced at just $2 each. Although there are variations of a beef burrito on the Taco Bell menu, these items offer some new ingredients.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0