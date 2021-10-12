CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Spending like a drunken sailor

By Editorials
Lima News
 8 days ago

When I was born in 1959, the national debt was under $600 billion. It took 183 years, two world wars and the Korean conflict to amass that much debt. The population was 184 million roughly. In just 62 years we have added $27 trillion dollars to the debt and the...

Independent

Letter to the editor: Stop the taxing and spending

Quick, would someone who voted for Joe Biden explain the need to pass a $3.5 trillion "infrastructure” bill that few have read and even fewer understand?. Biden’s bungles are everywhere: ignoring generals in a deadly, botched Afghanistan pullout, drone strikes killing innocent people, leaving hundreds of millions of dollars of equipment and arms behind for our enemies to use against us, closing the pipelines so we are again dependent on the Mideast for oil and gas, stopping the construction of the border wall even though close to $100 million in structural steel walls are paid for and sitting in Texas, opening the borders to illegal aliens and even worse, not testing, finger printing and vetting anyone, releasing tens of thousands of illegal aliens into our cities to overrun our schools, hospitals and welfare systems, enforcing a vaccine mandate by firing tens of thousands of employees who simply want to make their own health decisions.
IMMIGRATION
Lima News

Letter: Follow the Constitution

I believe that we live in the greatest country in the world, the United States of America, at least for the time being. We live in a republic where freedom reins, at least for the time being. We have all our freedoms guaranteed by our Creator, but we have a national government pushing to make us a socialist country.
POLITICS
Lancaster Online

Confusing spending decisions (letter)

Two Associated Press stories recently ran on the same page of the newspaper.One reported that the Pentagon has spent $14 trillion on post-9/11 wars. Up to half the money went to for-profit private weapons contractors — further bloating the U.S. defense budget, encouraging corruption and amplifying mission failure, particularly in Afghanistan.
POLITICS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Wants A National Fleet Of All-Electric Cars, But On The Way There, His Own Admin Is Erecting A Speed Bump The Size Of A Nevada Mountain

President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Outsider.com

Japanese WWII ‘Ghost Ships’ Emerge After Seismic Activity

This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Doctor, 84, with a 'religious objection' to the vaccine comes out of retirement to 'issue hundreds of dodgy Covid exemption letters to anti-vax teachers'

An elderly doctor allegedly came out of retirement to issue hundreds of fake Covid-19 exemption letters to mandatory workers trying to avoid getting vaccinated. Dr John Evans, 84, allegedly told police he had given 400 exemptions out and had another 300 pending without proper consultation with his patients. The doctor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Paris Hilton calls on Biden, Congress to take action against the 'troubled teen industry'

Paris Hilton is calling on President Biden and Congress to take action against the "troubled teen industry." Hilton has become an advocate for youths who are placed in congregate-care facilities by either their parents or their state’s government after previously coming forward with her own story of abuse and trauma as a misbehaving teen in the documentary "This Is Paris."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
Holland Sentinel

Letter: Don't forget, GOP spending decisions got us into this mess

Republican leaders Mitch McConnell in the Senate and, in the House, Tim McCarthy both agree that the federal government debt limit must be raised if the U.S. is to continue to pay its bills. However, both have also said that Democrats must do it alone since it is a Democratic...
U.S. POLITICS

