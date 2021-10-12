CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standish, MI

Detroit-area pastor charged with trying to kill 2 Arenac County Sheriff’s deputies with his vehicle

By Cole Waterman
MLive
MLive
 8 days ago
STANDISH, MI — A Detroit-area pastor — on probation for his eighth drunken driving conviction — is accused of trying to kill two Arenac County Sheriff’s deputies. About 1:09 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, deputies went to the Forward Convenience Store at 1990 Brock Road in Moffatt Township in response to a report of a Jeep Compass idling at a gas pump. The person who had called Arenac County Central Dispatch indicated the Jeep’s driver was possibly intoxicated or having a medical emergency, said Undersheriff Don McIntyre.

www.mlive.com

