Detroit-area pastor charged with trying to kill 2 Arenac County Sheriff’s deputies with his vehicle

STANDISH, MI — A Detroit-area pastor — on probation for his eighth drunken driving conviction — is accused of trying to kill two Arenac County Sheriff’s deputies. About 1:09 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, deputies went to the Forward Convenience Store at 1990 Brock Road in Moffatt Township in response to a report of a Jeep Compass idling at a gas pump. The person who had called Arenac County Central Dispatch indicated the Jeep’s driver was possibly intoxicated or having a medical emergency, said Undersheriff Don McIntyre.