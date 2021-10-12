Drought conditions persist as harvest season continues

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Rains across Iowa were welcomed by parched farmland and lawns, but central Iowa has a ways to go to catch up on rainfall. “We will need above-average precipitation on a weekly basis on a month-to-month basis to chip away at those longer-term precipitation deficits,” said Justin Glisan, Iowa State Climatologist. “We need on the order of anywhere from 12 to 14 inches, especially in central Iowa, and those precipitation deficits go back 14 months.”