CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Drought conditions persist as harvest season continues

By Roger Riley
siouxlandproud.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Rains across Iowa were welcomed by parched farmland and lawns, but central Iowa has a ways to go to catch up on rainfall. “We will need above-average precipitation on a weekly basis on a month-to-month basis to chip away at those longer-term precipitation deficits,” said Justin Glisan, Iowa State Climatologist. “We need on the order of anywhere from 12 to 14 inches, especially in central Iowa, and those precipitation deficits go back 14 months.”

www.siouxlandproud.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Des Moines, IA
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Rain Gauge#Extreme Weather#Iowa State Climatologist#The State Climatologist

Comments / 0

Community Policy