CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic Again Recognized by the Lou Groza Award

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 8 days ago

Another week, another incredible performance from Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic.

For the third straight week, Brkic was named a Lou Groza Star of the Week after his 17-point performance in the Cotton Bowl against Texas on Saturday.

Brkic knocked through four field goals and five extra points to tie a school record for points scored by a kicker at Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma kicker has now been named a Lou Groza Star of the Week four times in six weeks, and Brkic leads the nation with 15 made field goals this season.

Overall, Brkic is 15-of-17 on field goals for the season, and he has still yet to miss an extra point in his OU career.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

Related
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas Kickoff Time Delayed

Through the midway point of the regular season, the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners remain unbeaten after a thrilling 55-48 win over Texas in the Red River Showdown on Saturday. Although not yet officially declared by Lincoln Riley, the Caleb Williams era appears to be in full swing after he led the charge on an epic second-half comeback to rally the Sooners in one of the best games in recent history - and maybe all-time.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
AllSooners

Three Quick Takeaways from Oklahoma's Victory Over TCU

NORMAN — Caleb Williams has arrived. The No. 4-ranked Oklahoma Sooners looked as explosive as they have all season on offense Saturday night, lighting up the scoreboard en route to a 52-31 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Unfortunately for the Sooners, while...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the team will have a new starting quarterback after Baker Mayfield was ruled out. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out, veteran backup quarterback Case Keenum will take over as the starting quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Goals#American Football#Ou#Fan Nation
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football: Bold predictions vs. Tennessee

It’s hard to find ways in which the Alabama-Tennessee game will result in an upset. It’s almost as difficult to even imagine the game being close. That’s certainly what Las Vegas thinks. The corporations that build big buildings in the desert think that Alabama will beat the Vols by more than 3 touchdowns. The point spread opened with Alabama as a 27.5-point favorite and has stayed pretty close to that number. That not good news for the Vols. However, it actually gets worse if you look at the gambling trends. The over/under for the game is 66 points. That means the betting public sees a one-sided game.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dawgpost.com

Gators Lose MAJOR Commitment After Weekend Visit to Georgia

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will take on rival Florida in two weeks, but they are after one of the Gator’s biggest targets right now. After taking an unofficial visit to Georgia this past weekend, four-star linebacker Shemar James‍, one of...
GEORGIA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Picks Up Big 12 Honors

Well, this one shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. After his first career start on Saturday, Caleb Williams mania is in full swing in Norman with the Oklahoma true freshman quarterback quickly getting the attention of the entire country. After a scintillating outing to help bring the Sooners back...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Purdue Player Goes Viral After Upset Win

When you help your team pull off an upset of the No. 2 team in the country on the road, you deserve some postgame refreshment. Just ask Purdue’s Greg Long. Long, a fifth-year offensive lineman, helped lock down the trenches in the Boilermakers‘ 24-7 upset of Iowa this afternoon. After the win, the 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection helped himself to an ice cold beer on the field.
IOWA CITY, IA
AllSooners

Report: Oklahoma Running Back Ruled Eligible

The Oklahoma Sooners got a big boost to their running back room. SI Sooners can confirm a report by Soonerscoop.com’s Bob Przybylo that OU sophomore running back Marcus Major has been ruled eligible again by the NCAA. On the eve of the 2021 season Major was initially ruled out due...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

TCU Looking at a Past Oklahoma QB to Prepare for Caleb Williams

Gary Patterson’s job just got a whole lot harder. The introduction of Caleb Williams into Saturday’s OU-Texas contest sparked the Oklahoma offense, and should probably be the guy going forward. After OU’s offense underwhelmed at points to start the year, Williams’ legs add an entirely different dynamic. And if it...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley Press Conference

Watch Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's full weekly press conference from Tuesday, Oct. 12 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy