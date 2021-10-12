CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You Are Not Seeing Double': 2-Headed Turtle Hatches On Cape Cod

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo not adjust your screen. A turtle that hatched recently on Cape Cod does indeed have two heads. Katie Johnston reports.

boston.cbslocal.com

capecod.com

Will You Help Carl Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Carl! Carl is a large rabbit who is looking for an experienced home. He lived with another rabbit and didn’t get along with them so we think he’d prefer to be the king of his castle. He has a big personality and lets you know if you’re in his way so we think he’d do best without children. We recommend providing a safe indoor enclosure that allows a rabbit to stretch their legs and move around. The needs of each rabbit are unique and if you have questions about the right type of enclosure for the rabbit you are interested in, please let us know in your inquiry! We are happy to provide guidance and advice. If you’re interested in adopting a rabbit, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!
Outsider.com

600-Pound Leatherback Sea Turtle Rescued on Cape Cod Beach

Leatherback rescue: “When working with stranded sea turtles in New England, it’s a rarity to have a turtle that is in such good condition.”. Up in Wellfleet, MA, three animal advocacy organizations banded together over the weekend to help return a sea giant to it’s oceanic home. It’s a fantastic conservation tale; especially considering the size of this gargantuan turtle.
spectrumnews1.com

2-headed baby turtle thrives at Massachusetts animal refuge

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking — with all six of its legs — at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Massachusetts after hatching two weeks ago. A threatened species in the state, this turtle is feeding well on blood worms and...
Wicked Local

Finley’s Adventures: Old Cape Cod, part 2, two ocean beaches

“Sunshine, blue eyes, tan lines, slow tide” — “Beachin,” Jake Owen. The coastal waters of Cape Cod are influenced by two sharply different ocean currents. The Labrador current flows down the northeast coast bringing cold arctic waters to the beaches of Maine and Massachusetts. Concurrently, the warmer Gulf Stream travels up from the south and swings east to cross the Atlantic Ocean in the vicinity of Nantucket.
6abc

VIDEO: 3 South Lake Tahoe bears fight over space at the pond

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- It was a sudden pool party that appeared before one conveniently-placed photographer. Three black bears took over a pond in South Lake Tahoe, California, but they didn't appear to be too relaxed. In video posted last week, one bear seemed to tap the other on...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
classiccountry1045.com

Manatee Released Back Into The Wild After Rehabilitation

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a manatee release this afternoon at Demere Key. This male manatee weighed just over 1000 pounds. He was captured in March of this year for medical treatment. The manatee was suffering from injuries sustained after being struck by a boat and cold sickness. After his initial rescue, the manatee was transported to the Tampa Zoo where they rehabilitated him.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Divers Search Fort Worth Waters in Hopes of Solving Cold Cases

Could the answers to missing persons and cold cases be found in North Texas waters?. That's a question a group of volunteers and police may soon answer as divers search lakes around Fort Worth this week. Adventures With Purpose, a sonar and recovery team based in Oregon, travels the country...
ABC10

Popular California safari park stripped of accreditation

SANTA ROSA, Calif — A popular wildlife preserve in the San Francisco Bay Area has been stripped of accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums over concerns about the facility’s care for animals. The association announced this week that it would deny its “gold standard” accreditation to Santa Rosa’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE

