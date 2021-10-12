'You Are Not Seeing Double': 2-Headed Turtle Hatches On Cape Cod

Meet Carl! Carl is a large rabbit who is looking for an experienced home. He lived with another rabbit and didn’t get along with them so we think he’d prefer to be the king of his castle. He has a big personality and lets you know if you’re in his way so we think he’d do best without children. We recommend providing a safe indoor enclosure that allows a rabbit to stretch their legs and move around. The needs of each rabbit are unique and if you have questions about the right type of enclosure for the rabbit you are interested in, please let us know in your inquiry! We are happy to provide guidance and advice. If you’re interested in adopting a rabbit, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

