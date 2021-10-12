CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheese And Pretzel Broomsticks Recipe

By Kristen Carli
 8 days ago
Halloween is a rather unusual holiday, if you think about it — children wandering the streets, dressed as other people or things, knocking on neighborhood doors and demanding candy and other treats in exchange for not playing "tricks." And Americans love it. As a matter of fact, around 70% typically get in on the act, according to Statista. (This year is a bit lower at 65%, due to the coronavirus pandemic.) But there are those among us who quietly maintain that it's not the candy children love the most, but the freedom to express their creativity. That's where this recipe for cheese and pretzel broomsticks comes in handy. Created by private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness, this recipe makes "a great snack for a Halloween party that is NOT candy or sweets."

#Pretzels#String Cheese#Broomsticks#Food Drink#Americans#Statista
