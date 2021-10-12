Krispy Kreme’s Halloween Donuts Are Here & We’re Bewitched

Halloween is the time of year when we can bust out all of our creativity and that goes for school lunches as well. Up your bento box game with these easy-to-pull-off pumpkin oranges, mummy cheese balls, watermelon bats and hot dog fingers. We’ve got all the ideas here, and scroll to the bottom to find all the gear you can order from Amazon to make these Halloween lunches over the top! Don’t forget to drop in a Halloween lunchbox joke while you’re at it.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO