Krispy Kreme’s Halloween Donuts Are Here & We’re Bewitched
Your donuts just got spooky, courtesy of Krispy Kreme! Halloween fans are in for a treat starting today with three seductive sweets to choose from. “Krispy Screme” offerings include the Bewitched Broomstick, a cream filled donut that features gold stars and a pretzel broomstick. Abra Cat Dabra is an original glazed donut that looks like the classic black cat, including sugar fondant eyes. And Enchanted Cauldron is a chocolate cake donut with green swirled creme plus sprinkles.redtri.com
