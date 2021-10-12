CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Can't Believe This 'Float-Thru' McDonald's Location

By Aimee Lamoureux
Most of us have probably used a fast food drive-thru more than once in our lives. They are a quick, easy, way to order food when you are in a rush or on a long road trip. There is no doubt that convenience is the driving force behind the drive-thru. But for on-the-go visitors in Hamburg, Germany, there is one McDonald's whose novelty definitely trumps its convenience.

EatThis

This Is the Most Hated Fast-Food Chain In the World, New Data Shows

The court of public opinion that is Twitter can make or break just about anybody, fast-food giants included. Whether they're being praised for their latest product launches or criticized over the latest ad campaign, fast-food chains provoke some of the strongest reactions, both good and bad, on social media. The...
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

McDonald's and Popeyes Are Offering Free Food Right Now—Here's How to Get It

Two fast-food biggies are currently getting generous with free food. McDonald's will be showing appreciation for those raising America's future generations with a free breakfast giveaway. Anyone that works in a school, including teachers, administrators, and other school staff, will score a breakfast on the house if they head to their local McDonald's and show a work ID.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Two Creepy McDonald's Secrets We Just Learned From a Drive-Thru Employee

Even if you often roll through the McDonald's drive-thru, you're likely not aware of just how closely the chain is keeping an eye (and ear) on you while you're there. According to a recent viral TikTok post by a McDonald's employee in New Zealand, the drive-thru employees are getting a pretty clear audio broadcast from your car while you're waiting in line for your food. In a since-deleted video that was viewed over 320,000 times before disappearing, user @charlton.a claimed that McDonald's workers can "hear everything" you and your fellow passengers are saying in your car, even when their microphones are off.
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

KFC's Infamous Double Down is Back After a Decade

It's been over a decade since KFC menus in North America were graced with the presence of the infamous Double Down "sandwich." At the time, the debut of a bread-less sandwich, with crispy pieces of chicken instead serving as the buns, shocked the fast food system. The Double Down was something folks at the time felt comfortable seeing in a county fair setting. But on an everyday fast food menu? Such a creation was unheard of.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Millionaire who ate at Salt Bae’s new restaurant after McDonald’s says steakhouse isn’t ‘worth the price’

A millionaire who recently dined at Salt Bae’s London steakhouse, after first having a meal at McDonald’s, has claimed that the new restaurant isn’t “worth the price”.Since chef Nusret Gökçe opened his new Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Knightsbridge last month, diners have been shocked by the menu prices, with numerous customers expressing dismay over their bills at the end of the night.And, according to Chiraag Suchak, a 33-year-old IT contractor who works for investment banks and identifies as a millionaire, a meal at the steakhouse isn’t even worth the money.Suchak reflected on his experience dining at the viral chef’s newest...
RESTAURANTS
New York Post

McDonald’s employee reveals 3 shocking secrets about drive-thru window

A New Zealand McDonald’s worker flabbergasted fast-food lovers on TikTok after divulging three shocking truths about what transpires at the drive-thru. A clip of the hamburger-slinging Samaritan’s behind-the-scenes peek boasts 322,000 likes since it was uploaded on TikTok Oct. 12. The revealing clip shows TikTok user @charlton.a in the middle...
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Wendy's Finally Releases Strawberry Frosty in US But There's a Catch

Wendy's has become a bit of a staple in the fast food landscape, with menu items that have gained notoriety of their own. Among them is the Frosty, a frozen concoction that has been with the chain since its inception in 1969, but has only come in a handful of flavors. The elusive strawberry Frosty has become somewhat of an urban legend among consumers in the United States, as it has only been available for sale sporadically in Canada since 2010. For the first time ever, the strawberry Frosty can now be purchased in the United States — but only in a very specific way. The drink is only available at the Wendy's Hamburger Stand in Heath, Ohio, which is located inside of a Walmart store just 42 miles away from Wendy's headquarters. The location opened in early August, and it offers a number of exclusive offerings, including nuggets in Buttermilk Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar flavors, and Frosty sundaes in Chocolate Lover and Strawberry Celebration flavors.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Twitter Can't Believe This $50,000 Bill From Salt Bae's London Restaurant

Fans of fine cuisine and internet sensations may recognize the name Salt Bae, a.k.a. Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, whose unique and bicep-accentuating method of seasoning food made waves back in 2017 and had audiences around the world drooling (via NBC News). Salt Bae has been causing quite a commotion on the internet lately, but it's not because of any video that features his steamy tableside seasoning — it's because of an eyebrow-raising bill that came out of his London restaurant, Nusr-Et.
RESTAURANTS
