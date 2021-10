FLINT, MI -- Four Flint police mini stations opened to the public Tuesday, Oct. 19 in the north, south, east and west quadrants of the city. The stations are located at the former Dort Mall building on Dort Highway and Atherton Road, the Hasselbring Senior Center located at 1002 W. Home Ave, a newly renovated building off Bishop and Martin Luther King avenues, and a location at Kettering University at the corner of University and Chevrolet avenues.

