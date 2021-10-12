College football rankings: Thanks to Cal, Colorado and Arizona, The Bottom 25 has a Pac-12 flavor

The Pac-12 does not receive a lot of respect from the college football nation. In this week's AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Poll, you'll find only two Pac-12 teams. There's Oregon up there in the top 10, hanging on with one hand while trying not to drop the league's College Football Playoff hopes with the other. As you get further down, you'll find a 5-1 Arizona State team closer to No. 20 than you'd typically find a Power Five team with such a record at this point in the season. It's usually an area reserved for the Group of Five.