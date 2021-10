Realterm and The Missner Group have formed a joint venture to develop infill warehouse and distribution facilities in the greater Chicago region. “We are always looking for strategic opportunities to expand and enhance our portfolio in growing markets where we already have a strong presence, and that offer access to transportation infrastructure, such as Chicago,” said Derek Fish, vice president of acquisitions, Realterm. “The Missner Group has more than 75 years of local experience, understands the region’s political landscape and has a tremendous track record of getting jobs done. Like Realterm, The Missner Group operates with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and an ability to navigate complicated, infill deals. The firm will be an excellent partner given its local knowledge and relationships, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to build our development pipeline.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO