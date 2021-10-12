Watervliet City School District begins COVID testing for students

WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — COVID-19 testing for students in the Watervliet City School District begins Tuesday. The testing will reportedly take place for students every Tuesday beginning October 12.

The district says that the program will help identify cases before they become an outbreak that could impact in-person learning. Each week 20% of the school population will be tested at random. Here is a look at protocols in other districts:

Albany City School District is developing a plan for voluntary COVID testing on a regular basis. Student athletes in fall sports who are unvaccinated are required to consent to regular testing.

In Troy City School District, the plan is for point of care COVID tests to be administered by the school nurse if a student is showing symptoms at school. This is with parent permission.

Schenectady City School District says testing is recommended in certain instances, but will not be administered without written parent/guardian consent.

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.