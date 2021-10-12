CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Watervliet City School District begins COVID testing for students

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xb8nM_0cOyJfNt00

WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — COVID-19 testing for students in the Watervliet City School District begins Tuesday. The testing will reportedly take place for students every Tuesday beginning October 12.

Scam Alert: Department of Health warning New Yorkers of text phishing scam

The district says that the program will help identify cases before they become an outbreak that could impact in-person learning. Each week 20% of the school population will be tested at random. Here is a look at protocols in other districts:

  • Albany City School District is developing a plan for voluntary COVID testing on a regular basis. Student athletes in fall sports who are unvaccinated are required to consent to regular testing.
  • In Troy City School District, the plan is for point of care COVID tests to be administered by the school nurse if a student is showing symptoms at school. This is with parent permission.
  • Schenectady City School District says testing is recommended in certain instances, but will not be administered without written parent/guardian consent.

