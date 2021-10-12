NEW LISTING! Views!!

30481 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Located just outside of downtown Millsboro, this two-story home has lots of potential for your dream home…and amble 2.5 acres to add on, install pole building, start your own garden, or enjoy a private wooded back yard! Enjoy this large, wooded lot that features a circular driveway and tree lined perimeter for privacy. In this 5 bedroom home the main level boasts living room with propane fireplace, large dining room that opens to the kitchen, laundry room, primary bedroom and bath, and 2 guest bedrooms (one bedroom can be used as an office and features built in bookshelves) and guest bath. 2nd floor features 2 large bedrooms and another bathroom to be shared. Primary bedroom is large and easily will hold a king size bed with additional room for sitting space and more. Primary Bathroom is large and offers a 2 person soaking tub and separate shower. If you are looking to enjoy the outdoors you can take advantage of the large deck, above ground pool, and acreage for gardening and more. Storage is not lacking in the home, but outside of the home you can also enjoy a heated 2 car garage, an outbuilding for your landscaping tools and storage, plus an additional outbuilding that features storage below and a space that can be used as additional storage space above, or finish for an in-law suite/apartment. Bring your own final touches to make this house your home.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 14 DAYS AGO