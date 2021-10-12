NEW LISTING! Views!!
Enjoy panoramic ocean and sunset views from this custom built, vacation style home! Privately situated on 2.5 acres, the house offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a generously appointed kitchen with high end appliances, granite counters and a dedicated baking counter with oven and cabinetry. There are 2 master bedrooms, one on the main floor and the other is part of a private suite consisting of a bedroom, living area and full bath. The walk-out ground floor is set up as a recreation/TV area for all ages along with a full bath, a laundry room, 2 utility rooms, access to the garage and access to the ocean view side of the property. Spacious yet cozy, this home was built for year round living with 6 zones of oil-fired radiant heating by Buderus. The 2 bay attached garage offers access to the entry room of the house, which is ideal during inclement weather or walk into the basement to store supplies. Marvel at the view of Montauk LI, CT & RI coastlines, watch the sunset over Block Island Sound, or star gaze on the sizable deck easily accessed from the entry way, living/kitchen area, and from two sides of the yard. With broadband internet on the way, make this your work from home away from home!www.blockislandtimes.com
