Dyndrite makes new Raster & Vector Toolpathing API available
Dyndrite has announced the availability of its enhanced Raster and Vector Toolpathing API which offers ‘disruptive’ capabilities for additive manufacturing. The new toolsets can be licensed by machine OEMS developing raster (DLP, LCD, Binder Jetting) and Vector-based (DMLS, SLM, SLS) 3D printing processes, as well as end users aiming to develop and qualify machines, materials and geometries without revealing IP or employing large software development teams.www.tctmagazine.com
