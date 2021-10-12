CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyndrite makes new Raster & Vector Toolpathing API available

By Sam Davies
tctmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDyndrite has announced the availability of its enhanced Raster and Vector Toolpathing API which offers ‘disruptive’ capabilities for additive manufacturing. The new toolsets can be licensed by machine OEMS developing raster (DLP, LCD, Binder Jetting) and Vector-based (DMLS, SLM, SLS) 3D printing processes, as well as end users aiming to develop and qualify machines, materials and geometries without revealing IP or employing large software development teams.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vector#Api#3d Printing#Software#Dlp#Lcd#Dmls#Slm#Sls#Ip#Cad#The Toolpathing Api
