Leavenworth, WA

Occupancy of the streets

leavenworthecho.com
 8 days ago

Kinda curious when you guys are going to be done gifting city property to some business? We are back to normal seating and you are supplying some people with more floor space which seems okay I guess if the opportunity was offered and available to all businesses and there was some form of payment in place! It looks as people are adding more and more! It’s been a hard time for all not just those you deem worthy, you actually let the Icicle Brewery set up in the parking spaces that I believe were for locals to grab and go! Plus cars are using that road! This is almost looking permanent! They are getting pretty comfortable but of course they should be as they have the Mayors full support!

