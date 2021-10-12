Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Home prices on the rise

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses the housing market and where it may be headed in 2022.

While the housing market is still very much a seller’s market, things are clearly shifting a bit.

More homes are coming on the market, and there’s a big decline in the number of bidding wars, according to Zillow.

The real estate company is forecasting an 11.7% appreciation in U.S. home values over the next 12 months.

