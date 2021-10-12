Lady Lake man arrested with pills after K-9 alerts on vehicle without license plate

A Lady Lake man was arrested with pills after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle without a license plate. Joshua Scott Leftwich, 30, who lives at 40022 Magnolia St., was at the wheel of a silver 2000 Chevy Impala at Palm Street and Lemon Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate. Leftwich claimed he had just purchased the vehicle and was test driving it to charge the battery.