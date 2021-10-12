CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lady Lake, FL

Lady Lake man arrested with pills after K-9 alerts on vehicle without license plate

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lady Lake man was arrested with pills after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle without a license plate. Joshua Scott Leftwich, 30, who lives at 40022 Magnolia St., was at the wheel of a silver 2000 Chevy Impala at Palm Street and Lemon Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate. Leftwich claimed he had just purchased the vehicle and was test driving it to charge the battery.

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lady Lake, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lady Lake, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lake County, FL
Lifestyle
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Lake County, FL
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plate#Silver#Chevy#Alprazolam

Comments / 0

Community Policy