Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'No serious injury' to thumb on throwing hand

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to laugh in the face of Father Time at 44 years old. Brady and company kicked off their Super Bowl title defense with four wins in five games, and the seven-time champion ended Week 5 leading the NFL with 1,767 passing yards, 149 completions and 225 pass attempts, per ESPN stats.

The future Hall of Famer reminded everybody during this past Sunday's 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins that he's both human and other-worldly, as he suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand but nevertheless finished that contest with 411 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Multiple Monday reports said Brady should be fine for Thursday's primetime matchup at the 2-3 Philadelphia Eagles, and he essentially confirmed as much while speaking with the media Tuesday.

"I mean, look, a quarterback’s right hand is important at the end of the day. It’s not like it’s your left hand," Brady explained, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "If it was my left hand, I wouldn’t even think two seconds about it. But the fact that it’s your throwing hand, there’s not many things that are that important to a quarterback other than probably your right shoulder, right elbow, and your right hand. So anytime you get banged on one of those, it could be an issue. But like I said, there’s no serious injury at all. It’s just more discomfort, but I think that should be gone here in the next day or two."

While the short turnaround understandably could cause fantasy football owners to think twice before locking Brady into their lineups by Thursday night, every indication is he plans to be on the field as the Bucs look to improve to 5-1 on the campaign before they get some extra rest ahead of a home game versus the 3-2 Chicago Bears on Oct. 24.