Hulu has released a new official trailer for Marvel's Hit-Monkey, coming to the streaming service in November. Co-created and executive-produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, after a Japanese snow monkey's tribe is slaughtered, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld. Marvel's Joe Quesada is also an executive producer on the series. Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić created the Hit-Monkey character for Marvel Comics in 2010, first appearing in Hit-Monkey #1. While hot at the time of his debut, Hit-Monkey hasn't had a significant presence in the comics in the decade since he first debuted.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO