Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Strong line in 23 minutes

Russell finished Monday's preseason win over the Clippers with 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal. Making another start at point guard, Russell had his best preseason performance to date, as he drained a trio of three-pointers and approached a triple-double in only 23 minutes of action. Russell is coming off of another injury-plagued, up-and-down season, but he remains an intriguing fantasy target thanks to his upside as a scorer, passer and three-point shooter. The Ohio State product has also notched at least 1.1 steals per game in five of his six NBA seasons.