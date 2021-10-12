CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Out again Wednesday

 8 days ago

Hayward (COVID-19 protocols) won't play in Wednesday's preseason contest against the Mavericks. Hayward will miss the Hornets' final preseason contest, and he will set his sights on returning for the regular-season opener against the Pacers on Oct. 20. The 31-year-old was fully healthy entering training camp and appeared ready to build off a solid first season in Charlotte, but his prolonged absence could hinder his start to the 2021-22 campaign.

