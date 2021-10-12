Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Out again Wednesday

The Hornets announced Sunday that Rozier suffered a left ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated later this week. Rozier has been ruled out for Monday's exhibition game in Miami, and he looks unlikely to suit up in Wednesday's preseason finale against Dallas. Charlotte is hoping that Rozier's ankle injury isn't significant, but the timing of the setback could make it tough for him to gain clearance for the Oct. 20 regular-season opener against the Pacers. If Rozier can't go, Kelly Oubre could join the starting lineup in the backcourt alongside starting point guard LaMelo Ball.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO