CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Boy, eight, who nearly died when he was thrown 100ft off the Tate Modern is 'super happy' to return to school almost two years after the horrific attack

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

An eight-year-old boy who nearly died after he was thrown from the Tate Modern by a teenager because he 'wanted to be on the news' has returned to school again.

Jonty Bravery, now 19, grabbed the child at random and hurled him 100 ft (30m) from the 10th floor viewing platform to the ground, inflicting horrific life-changing injuries two years ago.

But the unnamed victim - who was on holiday in the UK with his parents when the attempted murder happened - is bravely defying the odds to rebuild his life.

His mum and dad said he is loving being back to normal in the classroom even if he's tired because he's getting homework.

They also said he has also enjoyed trips with a friend in a catamaran as he tries to get back to normal.

In a joint statement, his parents said: 'The start of the school year went well and our little knight got an additional school slot on Friday.

'Even though the class was closed for a week due to covid, our son is super happy to be going back to 'normal' school, as he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ci1Us_0cOyHC3M00
The Tate Modern where attacker Jonty Bravery threw a boy from the high viewing area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cwq8T_0cOyHC3M00
Bravery was sentenced to detention for life, with 15 year minimum, for the attempted murder

'The weeks have however become very tiring because he has of course some homework to do at home but very little time considering all his rehabilitations.

'Which he continues to have in the hospital and the fatigue that this causes.

'Despite everything, we are happy that he can continue this rehabilitation because it enables him to continue to progress.

'For example, we were able to put away the cumbersome tetrapod cane to replace it with a simple cane.

'And, if our son still does not walk on his own, there has not been another fall and we feel that it is progressing little by little.'

They added: 'Likewise, he has new small movements in the left shoulder, and those that were already there are getting stronger.

'His work with the orthoptist is also bearing fruit, he is less lost in front of a page of writing and manages to follow a line of his gaze for longer.

'Regarding the tricycle, he continues to train with physiotherapists but we still have not received the one that was scheduled for September, problem of supply of equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYrMe_0cOyHC3M00
Police were called to the Tate Modern in 2019 after the boy was thrown from the 10th floor

'In the absence of short family outings, we were however able to offer him two catamaran rides, generously organized by a neighbour, a sailing teacher who adapted to our son's limitations.

'He loved it, especially when the co-captain purposely 'fell' into the water to make him laugh.

'At last, our little knight finally passed his first swallowing test with the speech therapist, he managed to drink a full glass of water without coughing.

'It's a great progress that lightens his daily life and ours because it is no longer necessary to thicken one in two or three glasses depending on his fatigue.

'He can finally drink water.

'He is so delighted that he takes the opportunity, as soon as he can, to drink from our glasses when our back is turned.

'Thank you for your messages and your support. Take care of yourself and of those you love. The family of the child. '

Bravery, 19 was sentenced to detention for life, with a minimum of 15 years, at the Old Bailey in June last year after pleading guilty to attempted murder.

In December, a judge dismissed his appeal against his sentence.

He was also given an extra 14 weeks' jail time in December for two counts of common assault following attacks at Broadmoor Hospital, Berks.

A report published by the Local Safeguarding Children Partnership in West London failed to blame anyone for Bravery being free to attack the child.

A serious case review into him highlighted a series of violent incidents in the two years before he struck, as well as other examples of troubling behaviour including putting faeces in his mother's make-up brushes or throwing it out of his window at neighbours as well as threatening to kill members of the public.

One support worker said they believed it was 'only by luck' he hadn't killed someone, while Bravery's attacks were often premeditated and appeared to give him pleasure, especially when he drew blood after he bit another child.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police: Man who died at Phish concert did not hit railing

San Francisco police say a concert-goer who fell to his death from the upper level of a basketball arena is believed to have “leapt from an elevated area of the arena," causing his death. “Immediately before the victim leapt, he did not appear to have any physical contact with any person or barrier/railing," Officer Grace Gatpandan said in a statement Tuesday. The American jam band Phish, which has devoted fans across the country, was performing at Chase Center Sunday when on-duty officers were alerted shortly before 9 p.m. to a man who had apparently fallen and needed medical help,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Homeless man jailed for life after admitting to 1983 murder four decades later

A homeless man has been jailed for life after confessing to a murder almost four decades ago.Anthony Kemp was 21 when he murdered Christopher Ainscough with a marble ashtray after they met on a night out in December 1983, Mr Ainscough, who was 50 at the time of his death and originally from Dublin, was found dead inside his flat in Kilburn, north-west London in December 1983 with devastating head injuries, including a fractured skull.Police launched an investigation into the murder, but it was closed in 1985 after no leads were found.In February 2021, Kemp confessed to the murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Coroner says more will die unless police get better training eight years after death of father-of-two, 39, who had been restrained face-down by officers

A coroner has warned more people will die unless police get better training on how to deal with those suffering a mental health crisis following the death of a father-of-two who was restrained face-down by officers. Senior coroner Emma Whitting warned police restraint training is still dangerously inadequate eight years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Gun dealer, 52, who shot his solicitor wife dead while she lay in bed after becoming convinced he was ill with Covid is sentenced to at least eight years in a mental health hospital

A gun dealer who shot his wife dead while convinced he was ill with Covid-19 has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital. Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, took a double-barrelled shotgun and twice shot his wife, Silke, a 42-year-old solicitor, at close range as she lay in bed in her pyjamas at their home in Barham in Suffolk.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Assault#Uk
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'They are in love': Dance Moms star Chloe Lukasiak CONFIRMED to be dating skater Brooklinn Khoury... who emerged as inspirational influencer last year after horrific pit bull attack

A rep for Dance Moms star Chloé Lukasiak has confirmed rumors that she is dating skater-turned-inspirational-influencer Brooklinn Khoury. DailyMail.com first reported on the rumors last week, now a rep has confirmed the news to E! with a source telling the site: 'They are in love.'. Chloé, 20, and Brooklinn, 22,...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Video captures moment wild shootout erupts between group of teenagers outside Bronx elementary school when young students are dismissed for the day as NYC gun violence continues to rise

Surveillance footage captured the terrifying moment a group of five teenagers unleashed a barrage of bullets during a shootout outside a Bronx elementary school as the young students were about to be dismissed for the day. The brazen gun violence broke out near the Boys Prep Bronx Elementary School on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Queen spends night in hospital after cancelling Northern Ireland trip

The Queen spent Wednesday night in hospital after cancelling her visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace has said.A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the 95-year-old monarch was seen by specialists at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in central Londo for “preliminary investigations” – but returned to Windsor today (21 October).Her admittance is understood not to have been related to Covid.The palace spokesperson said: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”It is understood the overnight stay...
HEALTH
houstonianonline.com

The bodies of at least nine people missing since the search for the sermon Gabi Pettito have been found | Abroad

The Daily Mail reported that. In the search for missing persons, officers regularly come across the bodies of other missing persons, but also because media attention is re-establishing interest in older disappearances. The search for Gabe Pettito, a 22-year-old American influencer and vlogger, began on 9/11. She was reported missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
TheDailyBeast

Missing Florida 21-Year-Old Found Dead 10 Miles From Her Burned Out Car

A missing 21-year-old woman from Florida was found dead in South Carolina last week, just miles from where authorities discovered her burned out car in a ditch. Fox Carolina reports that Sheridan Wahl, 21, was traveling to visit her father in Myrtle Beach—but never made it to his home. Her mother shared a Facebook post begging for help after Wahl stopped responding to calls. “Please help me find my daughter,” pleaded Kelly DeArment Wahl on Sept. 20. “We haven’t heard from her since 1p and her phone is not picking up.” On Sept. 21, Sheridan’s body was found behind a fire station in Pamplico, South Carolina. A cause of death has not been released, but an autopsy is underway. Sheridan’s car was found charred and buried in a ditch about 10 miles from her body. In a Sept. 23 update on Facebook, Sheridan’s mother wrote that a “full statement will be released pending more information.”
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Man Dangling From Hot Air Balloon Falls to Death in Freak Accident Captured on Video

It’s the kind of accident that should never happen. When it does, it’s a sad day for everyone involved. A young Israeli man has died after dangling from a hot air balloon and subsequently falling 300 feet Tuesday, officials said. The harrowing event was captured on video. In it, it shows Yogev Cohen, 28, desperately clinging to the side of the aircraft’s basket as it rises.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

251K+
Followers
3K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy