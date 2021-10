CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Autumn began 20 days ago, but we can count the number of our Fall-like days on just one hand. We’ll likely extend our 17 days stretch of above normal high temps to a full 3 weeks before finally seeing a return of cool, crisp air to the Tri-State. If you have enjoyed the summer-like warmth, enjoy it while it lasts because big changes look to finally head our direction this weekend.