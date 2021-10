COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this Wednesday episode of The College Football Playoff Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah dig in on No. 1 Georgia and the defense that makes the Bulldogs the national title favorite. Is Georgia alone on the top tier of college football, or should a couple other teams join the Bulldogs? And what more did the Georgia defense show last week against Kentucky?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO