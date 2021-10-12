Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls 60 Points; Nutriband Shares Spike Higher

Shares of Netflix Inc. slumped 2.3% in premarket trading, as investors expressed disappointment that the streaming video giant's third-quarter results and subscriber guidance didn't beat expectations by enough. That said, no less than 19 of the 48 analysts surveyed by FactSet raised their stock price targets and one lowered their target, while Deutsche Bank's Bryan Kraft went as far as downgrading the stock. Kraft cut his rating to hold from buy, while keeping his price target at $590, which is 8.3% below Tuesday's closing price of $639.00. "While, on the one hand, we share the market's enthusiasm toward Netflix's...

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO