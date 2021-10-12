CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls 60 Points; Nutriband Shares Spike Higher

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.18% to 34,434.80 while the NASDAQ fell 0.14% to 14,466.15. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.19% to 4,352.77. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,313,350 cases with around 734,610 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,985,920 confirmed cases and 450,990 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,582,730 COVID-19 cases with 601,260 deaths. In total, there were at least 239,108,950 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 4,874,680 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

