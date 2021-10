Over the past year, it’s clear that the pandemic has been uniquely challenging for Hoosier workers and employers as many had to shift their operations to slow the spread of COVID-19. According to a study from the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy and Research, 42% of the U.S. workforce worked from home during the beginning months of this public health crisis. And a recent survey found that 55% of employers plan to offer blended in-person and remote work options moving forward, even after the pandemic.

