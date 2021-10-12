CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines next on FDA’s agenda

By The Associated Press
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With many Americans who got Pfizer vaccinations already rolling up their sleeves for a booster shot, millions of others who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine wait anxiously to learn when it’s their turn. Federal regulators begin tackling that question this week. On Thursday and Friday, the Food...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
kptv.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients react to booster recommendation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The FDA is expected to authorize the booster of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sometime this week. Last week, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend a booster dose for all recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 18 and older at least two months after their initial shot.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
NJ.com

Blood pressure medication recalled after potential cancer-causing chemical is found

A recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says two types of blood pressure medications are being recalled after tests revealed potentially high levels of a cancer-causing chemical. The manufacturer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., is voluntarily recalling its Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide blood pressure tablets at the consumer level, according...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Nevada Current

Once proven, RSV preventions should be in child immunization schedule

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The United States is making progress against the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 65% of Americans receiving at least one-shot, because of the Biden administration’s laudable efforts to ensure the availability of vaccines to everyone regardless of their income or insurance coverage and a focused effort to reach out to communities hit hardest by the virus. […] The post Once proven, RSV preventions should be in child immunization schedule appeared first on Nevada Current.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: FDA To Allow Americans To Mix And Match COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Top health leaders are expected to make an announcement pertaining to the mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. According to the New York Times, the FDA is reportedly planning to allow vaccinated individuals to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine booster dose from the original shot they received. For example, if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you would be able to get a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine. Government leaders would not recommend one shot over another, and may say that using the same vaccine for the booster dose is preferable. However, the allowing to mix and match...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#J J#Americans
precisionvaccinations.com

Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Under Side Effect Review by U.S. FDA

(Precision Vaccinations) — The Wall Street Journalreported on October 16, 2021, the U.S. FDA confirmed it is reviewing Moderna's SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine's risk of generating inflammatory heart conditions in young men. "I think people can be reassured that the risk of myocarditis (from) an mRNA vaccine is low, it appears...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WFLA

J&J single shot should have been double, Fauci says, as FDA considers booster

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert says Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine should have been a double dose all along. Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that given the data they saw, advisers believed it should have been a two-dose vaccine to begin with. “We are seeing […]
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
162K+
Followers
78K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy