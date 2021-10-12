Lost Lantern Celebrates First Anniversary With Fall 2021 Collection Of Single Casks From Iowa, Ohio, Colorado And California

Lost Lantern, the new independent bottler of American whiskey that launched in late 2020, is pleased to announce their Fall 2021 collection featuring five limited edition single casks. Single casks are an essential piece of the Lost Lantern model, inspired by the long tradition of independent bottlers in Scotland. These highly limited, one-of-a-kind single casks consist of unique and deeply expressive whiskies produced by some of the finest distilleries in the United States.