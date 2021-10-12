CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The More You Move, the More You Hear’: Clif Bar Releases Motion-Activated Music

By Jilli Cluff
gearjunkie.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough ‘Remix in Motion,’ Clif Bar and multiplatinum musician Mike Posner are teaming up to raise money for social justice. And they want you to join in on the movement — quite literally. In case your Latin is as bad as ours, “amor fati” translates to “love of fate,” or...

gearjunkie.com

musictech.net

Mike Posner teams up with CLIF to release motion-powered single and remixes

Singer and producer Mike Posner has premiered his new track Amor Fati and its remixes as a listening experience on CLIF. Listeners can unlock new elements of the music through movement detected by their phone’s accelerometer. The partnership is part of CLIF’s ‘Let’s Move The World’ campaign, which encourages music...
MUSIC
marketingdive.com

Clif Bar exchanges movement for snippets of new Mike Posner song

Clif Bar is partnering with musician Mike Posner on a mobile web-based platform that exchanges physical movement for a clip of the artist's new song, according to a company announcement. The track is only unlocked through physical activity, using the accelerometer in smartphones to detect motion or speed. Walking, dancing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mike Posner
