CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Report: TSA Is Spending $1 Billon On Bag Scanners That 'May Never Meet Operational Needs'

By Tim Cushing
Tech Dirt
 8 days ago

From the good-thing-it's-just-other-people's-money dept. Somehow, "TSA" stands for "The Terrorists Won." In exchange for endless inconveniences, inconsistently deployed security measures, and a steady stream of intrusive searches and rights violations, we've obtained a theatrical form of security that's more performative than useful. Since screeners continue to miss nearly every piece...

www.techdirt.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Chicago

TSA set to mandate railroads and rail systems report cyber incidents to government

The Transportation Security Administration will issue a new directive for railroad and rail transit system operators to implement more stringent cybersecurity measures, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Wednesday. The new directive will mandate those companies report incidents to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and hire a cybersecurity...
LISA MONACO
freightwaves.com

TSA to require air, rail operators to report cybersecurity incidents

U.S. rail and air operators will be required to report cybersecurity incidents under new Transportation Security Administration rules, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday. TSA will issue directives later this year that will apply to “higher-risk railroad entities,” passenger and all-cargo airlines, and airport operators. The directives will...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Airport Security#Ct Scanners#Billon#Screeners#The Dhs Inspector General#Dhs#Ct
CBS Minnesota

TSA Trying To Counter Troubling Trend Of Guns Found In Carry-On Bags

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fewer people are flying, but more guns are showing up at airports. The Transportation Security Administration has confiscated 4,495 firearms found in carry-on bags as of Oct. 3, which is a new calendar-year record with still more than two months left to go. The previous record was 4,432 in 2019. In general, the number of firearms confiscated at TSA checkpoints has risen every year since 2009 except in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began. As travelers roll through TSA checkpoints at MSP Airport, an average of at least one per week this year has carried with them a prohibited...
LIFESTYLE
cbs19news

TSA reports record number of firearms found at checkpoints

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A record number of firearms has been detected at airport security checkpoints so far this year. According to a release, the Transportation Security Administration has established a 20-year record, and there are still three months left in the calendar year. As of Oct. 3, TSA officers...
LIFESTYLE
wfxb.com

TSA Reports Record Number of Guns Confiscated at Airports

According to a new report from the TSA, a record number of passengers have brought guns to the airport this year. In 2019, a record number of guns were confiscated over 4,400. But with 11 weeks still left to account for 2021, the number of firearms collected by agents has already surpassed 4,650… a majority of which were reportedly loaded. TSA Administrator David Pekoske believes since more people across the country are carrying weapons in general, those numbers are being reflected at their checkpoints.
LIFESTYLE
kiss951.com

FBI Says To Check Phone Settings

I’m pretty much a fan of spies especially if they’re women. In my eyes, Public Affairs Specialist Shelley Lynch with the FBI Charlotte Division is not only smart but sassy. The latest tip she shared was to go to my phone and find the settings icon. See all those Apps in your private settings? Why in the world would they be sitting there collecting all kinds of data during the day and late at night? For Android users the procedure might be the same.
CELL PHONES
GovExec.com

Meet the Federal Employees Who Will Refuse the COVID-19 Vaccine

Sophia Smith has worked at NASA for 37 years, but is prepared to leave in the coming weeks. She would not be leaving because she is exhausted after a long career at the space agency, or because she wants to travel or spend more time with family. Instead she would depart because she has decided she will not get the COVID-19 vaccine. Smith is seeking a religious exemption to President Biden’s mandate that all federal workers receive the immunization, but will step away next month if her request is denied.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘Virtual wall’ activating on Southwest border with military’s help, congressman says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has asked for the Pentagon to oversee the placement of aerostats -- reconnaissance blimps -- along the Southwest border beginning with Texas and in every sector, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar told Border Report on Monday. Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, and vice chairman of the House Homeland Security Appropriations Committee, said that CBP has requested assistance from the U.S. military to deploy and monitor Tactical Aerostat Systems (TAS), as well as to provide additional aerial and ground support on the border with Mexico.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan man accused of renting thousands of textbooks from Amazon and selling them, U.S. Attorney says

PORTAGE, MI — A man is facing federal charges related to alleged fraud related to selling textbooks he rented from Amazon. A 36-year-old Portage man was arrested Thursday, Oct. 14, on a felony indictment filed in the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, charging mail and wire fraud, interstate transportation of stolen property, aggravated identity theft and making false statements to the FBI, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said in a news release.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines Scraps Plans To Put Some Unvaccinated Workers On Unpaid Leave In December

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Southwest Airlines is dropping plans to put unvaccinated employees who have applied for, but haven’t yet been approved or denied, a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave starting in December. The Dallas-based carrier is a federal contractor and must comply with President Biden’s COVID Action Plan that includes a requirement that, unless they’ve have an official exemption, federal employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination by December 8. Southwest responded to CBS 11 News about the change with the following statement: “If an accommodation has not been reviewed or approved by December 8, the Employee will continue to work, while following...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy