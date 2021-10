When you gotta go, you gotta go! Even if you're on the go! So what do you do? I know many of my friends keep extra empty water bottles in their cars, just in case something like that were to happen. I didn't say they were my clean friends, just that they were my friends. I know many family members have made me just pull over into the nearest store for them to go and use the facilities. I must say, the one great thing about being a guy and living out in the country or going camping... just pull over and use nature to let nature flow!

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO