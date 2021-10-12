CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs to sign RB Elijah McGuire to practice squad

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gaZcs_0cOyFpp500

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding some reinforcements at the running back position to their 16-man practice squad.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs have signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad. The former sixth-round draft pick by the Jets spent two seasons in New York, carrying the ball 181 times for over 500 yards and four touchdowns. McGuire has spent time on the practice squad with Kansas City over the past two seasons, but he hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game since 2018.

McGuire was having a solid training camp and preseason this year, before suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers. He caught two passes for 27 yards and carried the ball once for three yards before suffering the injury. He was placed on injured reserve and was later released from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

The Chiefs are expected to be without first-string RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for 2-3 weeks as he recovers from a mild MCL sprain. The team might even elect to leave him on the 53-man roster and not place him on injured reserve. While Derrick Gore is likely the first man called up to the roster, the addition of McGuire gives Kansas City some much-needed depth and security at the position.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Daurice Fountain returns to Chiefs via practice squad

Just hours after releasing the preseason favorite receive, the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed Daurice Fountain to the team’s practice squad. The move away from Fountain was a bummer but it made sense. The Chiefs had plenty of receivers on their roster and with injuries to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Joe Thuney, Kansas City needed some insurance. As such, they shuffled some of their roster pieces, calling up running back Derrick Gore to serve as the third back behind Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon. They also elevated tackle Prince Tega Wanogho. Though it appears he will gut out his broken hand, should Joe Thuney have to come out of a game, the Chiefs likely wanted a little more beef up front.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Practice Squad#American Football#Rb Elijah Mcguire#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nfl Network#Jets#Rb Clyde Edwards Helaire
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton, Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed earlier today that the team reached out to free agent quarterback Cam Newton after Russell Wilson suffered his finger injury last week. As much as Seahawks fans hoped that they had a suitable replacement for Wilson on their roster with Geno Smith, their...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
81K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy