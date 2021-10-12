Film looks at acclaimed Cuban writer José Lezama Lima

When more than 100,000 protestors took to the streets on July 11, 2021, rebukes and denunciations of Cuba’s Communist government resounded across the island for the first time in more than 60 years. For those unfamiliar with the laws and domestic history of Cuba since Fidel Castro established Communist rule following the Revolution of 1959, the sheer ferocity of protestors who deplored the hypocrisy of Cuba’s leaders was a surprise. While some protestors expressed outrage over the government’s constant reliance on the United States Embargo as an excuse to monopolize and control the distribution of basic food and resources, others openly called for the collapse of the regime. Scenes evinced a clear consensus: Cubans demanded the right to determine the parameters of life and freedom and not merely conform to the ways that a single party, in power for more than six decades, defines them. They were not protesting U.S. policy toward Cuba or its effects; they were protesting the absence of democracy within Cuba and the near total control the Communist Party seeks to re-establish over their lives. Over the next several weeks, Communist leaders unleashed hundreds of heavily armed police, ununiformed agents and specially equipped “black berets” against the unarmed protestors and artists whom they accused of organizing, sympathizing or simply inspiring the protests over social media.

