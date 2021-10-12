CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film looks at acclaimed Cuban writer José Lezama Lima

By Russell Contreras
Axios
Axios
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The life of influential Cuban poet and writer José Lezama Lima, who was heralded by the Cuban Revolution only to be silenced later for homoerotic writings and critiques of the regime, is celebrated in a film premiering this Friday. The big picture: The VOCES/PBS documentary “Letters to Eloisa” is told...

CU Boulder News & Events

The role of music in Cuban protests

Music has always had a powerful influence on Cuban culture. Its unique blend of West African and European styles has made Cuba one of the richest and most influential music regions in the world. But Cuban music has also acted as a vehicle for social and political critique. Run by...
Miami Herald

PBS documentary, ‘Letters to Eloísa,’ focuses on prominent Cuban writer’s life of repression| Opinion

In 1991, twenty five years after it was removed from book shelves, José Lezama Lima’s masterful and a controversially homoerotic Paradiso was again published in Cuba. By then, the novel, translated into every major language had become legendary, and a new generation of Cubans lined up to get their hands on a copy of a book synonymous with rebellion against decades of institutionalized homophobia and political and cultural repression.
Michigan Daily

Artist, writer Coco Fusco talks Cuban “artivism” amid government censorship

Coco Fusco, a New York-based interdisciplinary artist and writer, presented a virtual talk Thursday titled “The Right to Have Rights.”. The event — hosted by the University of Michigan Arts Initiative, Center for World Performance Studies and Penny Stamps Speaker Series — focused on Cuban artists interacting with their country’s government, politics and history. The presentation was followed by a Q&A session moderated by Lawrence La Fountain-Stokes, professor of Spanish, American Culture and Women’s and Gender Studies.
KCET

Cuban Artists Fight 2021 Censorship in the Spirit of José Lezama Lima’s 1960s Dissent

When more than 100,000 protestors took to the streets on July 11, 2021, rebukes and denunciations of Cuba’s Communist government resounded across the island for the first time in more than 60 years. For those unfamiliar with the laws and domestic history of Cuba since Fidel Castro established Communist rule following the Revolution of 1959, the sheer ferocity of protestors who deplored the hypocrisy of Cuba’s leaders was a surprise. While some protestors expressed outrage over the government’s constant reliance on the United States Embargo as an excuse to monopolize and control the distribution of basic food and resources, others openly called for the collapse of the regime. Scenes evinced a clear consensus: Cubans demanded the right to determine the parameters of life and freedom and not merely conform to the ways that a single party, in power for more than six decades, defines them. They were not protesting U.S. policy toward Cuba or its effects; they were protesting the absence of democracy within Cuba and the near total control the Communist Party seeks to re-establish over their lives. Over the next several weeks, Communist leaders unleashed hundreds of heavily armed police, ununiformed agents and specially equipped “black berets” against the unarmed protestors and artists whom they accused of organizing, sympathizing or simply inspiring the protests over social media.
