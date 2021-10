BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is ODOT's Region 4 construction report for the week of Oct. 11-15. The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.