Wyoming State

Kanye West puts Wyoming ranch, business sites up for sale

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCODY, Wyo. -- Rapper, music producer and clothing entrepreneur Kanye West has put his ranch and business properties in northwestern Wyoming up for sale. The West Ranch, formerly known as Monster Lake Ranch, went on the market Monday for $11 million. The property sprawls across six square miles (16 square kilometers) of open land and tree-studded hills and outcrops about six miles (10 kilometers) south of Cody.

