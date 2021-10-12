Eco-Conscious Flight Bookings
Google is launching a new feature to help travelers reduce their carbon footprint when flying. Google Flights will now show search results that highlight the predicted carbon footprint of a flight. This way, future flyers can better understand their environmental footprint when planning a trip by air. In addition, Google has implemented a color-coded system that sorts flights from most environmentally friendly to least ecologically friendly. This color-coded sorting system will help users purchase flights that help minimize their carbon footprint.www.trendhunter.com
