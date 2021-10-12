Eco-Conscious Flight Bookings

Expedia just released its annual “travel hack” report…and they’ve got some specific advice on how to save money on flights! The travel company says the best day to book is on a Sunday, at least 21 days before you want to fly. Rates will start to go up around three weeks before a flight and you can save an average of 5% on domestic flights…or 10% on international…if you buy your tickets on a Sunday. They also looked at the best days to fly. In general, you’ll pay less if you fly later in the week, meaning Wednesday through Saturday. They claim trips that begin on a Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday tend to be the most expensive and January is the cheapest month, while June is the most expensive.

