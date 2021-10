Even the most compatible of couples can find it tricky to manage their finances together. Where you previously had to think only about your own money needs, suddenly there are someone else’s financial goals and habits to consider.So, what do people need to keep in mind about managing finances in a relationship? Here are some tips from the experts on pitfalls to avoid when managing money as a couple…1. Not maintaining your own financial independenceEmma Watson, head of financial planning and advisory services at Rathbone Investment Management, says: “Every couple manages their finances differently, whether that’s splitting everything 50:50 or...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO