Pick who you think is a nincompoop this week. This is supposed to be fun, relax and enjoy. Bashaud Breeland - Why is Bashaud a nincompoop? Two reasons Bashaud is a nincompoop this week. First, he had a DPI penalty called on him and the boo birds were signing at US Bank Stadium. Those boos were likely more for the refs, but Bashaud is a little sensitive these days. He stars asking for louder boos, not a good look for the worst rated CB in the league. Second, after the game he tweets out some ridiculously lewd comment towards the fans that aren’t happy.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO