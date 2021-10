Investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame said he was no longer betting against Tesla Inc and that his position was just a trade, CNBC reported on Friday. Burry's Scion Asset Management said in a regulatory filing in mid-May it had put options on 800,100 Tesla shares as of the end of the first quarter. Details on the strike price of the puts, their value and whether they were part of a broader trade were not available.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO