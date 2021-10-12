Momentum Dynamics Becomes a Core Member of CharIN

MALVERN, PA — CharIN announced that Momentum Dynamics is joining as a Core Member. According to Andy Daga, CEO and Founder of Momentum, “We are delighted to become a Core Member of CharIN and to be able to contribute to a CCS-compliant fully automatic inductive charging technology that stands to accelerate the adoption of all types of electric vehicles across all power levels. There is rapidly growing demand for fully automated inductive charging for fleets, passenger vehicles, industrial vehicles, and autonomously driven vehicles. We want to make certain that the natural evolution of technical capability remains safe, effective, and consistent with the CCS standard that CharIN has so successfully promoted.”