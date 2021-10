A Black couple gifted Howard University with a $5 million donation earlier this week. Eddie and Sylvia Brown, who both graduated from the university in the '60s, sent the donation to support the school's Graduation Retention Access to Continued Excellence (GRACE) grant which is typically awarded to students with financial hardships. According to the school's press release, the gift marks the largest alumni donation in the school's 154-year history.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO