NHL

Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon misses practice due to COVID protocol

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33npEe_0cOyEcd500
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

If you thought the COVID protocol-related absences list was a thing of the past, you might have jumped the gun. After both the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken announced key players were unavailable due to the protocol Monday, the Colorado Avalanche dropped a bomb Tuesday. Nathan MacKinnon will not practice, with the team announcing it is a protocol-related absence.

To reiterate, inclusion in the protocol does not mean that a player has tested positive for coronavirus or even been confirmed as a close contact to another positive person. Included in the NHL’s list of possible reasons for someone being on the COVID protocol-related absences list — which actually won’t be released for the first time until Wednesday — are the following:

(1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

MacKinnon meanwhile is out indefinitely and could potentially miss the season opener if he is not cleared in time. The Avalanche recently were without head coach Jared Bednar after he tested positive, playing two preseason games without the bench boss. Hopefully, for Colorado’s sake, MacKinnon is not forced to miss even that much time.

In his absence, the Avalanche moved Nazem Kadri up to the first line, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, with J.T. Compher sliding into the second-line center spot.

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson reportedly tests positive for COVID

While the Colorado Avalanche will have head coach Jared Bednar back behind the bench Saturday night, they will be down a defenseman. Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports that Jack Johnson has been placed in the COVID protocol after testing positive for the virus. He’s presently asymptomatic but will be out indefinitely. The team has confirmed that Johnson is in the protocol.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog suspended two games

The Department of Player Safety has handed out the first suspension of the regular season, banning Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche for the next two games. Landeskog delivered a hard check to Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach in last night’s game. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important...
NHL
NHL

MacKinnon, Avalanche 'hungry' to win Stanley Cup

Forward says Colorado is 'still as good as we were last year, if not better'. Nathan MacKinnon is intense. It has helped make him the player he is, one of the best in the NHL. Three times in the past four seasons, he has been a finalist for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded to the most valuable player in the League.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Nazem Kadri
chatsports.com

Nathan MacKinnon OUT for Opening Night

The Colorado Avalanche’s star forward Nathan MacKinnon will be unavailable for Wednesday night’s opening night game against the Chicago Blackhawks. He was left out of practice Tuesday due to COVID protocols. Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocol related absence) will not practice today. — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 12, 2021. Joe Sakic...
NHL
FOX2Now

Avalanche star to miss opener with the Blues after COVID-19

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star Nathan McKinnon will miss the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night after testing positive for a breakthrough infection of COVID-19. Colorado general manager Joe Sakic said Tuesday that MacKinnon’s positive test surfaced Monday and that the center is “asymptomatic and feeling good.”
NHL
chatsports.com

How Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon’s tough-love leadership pushes himself, others to new heights: “You gotta have some thick skin”

Mincing words is not in Nathan MacKinnon’s extraordinary skill set. The Avalanche superstar center burns hot on the ice, and as a teammate, if your effort doesn’t match his, the three-time Hart Trophy finalist will have something to say. “Sometimes you gotta have some thick skin,” young Avs defenseman Bo...
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Avs Notebook: Nathan MacKinnon will not play Saturday; Newhook sent to Eagles

So, some news here: I’ve learned that Nathan MacKinnon will NOT play tomorrow night against the St. Louis Blues. I don’t know anything about his latest Covid-19 testing. I just know Nathan MacKinnon won’t play. So, with news today that Valeri Nichushkin will be lost week-to-week because of an upper-body injury and the two-game suspension to Gabe Landeskog, the fact of the matter is the Avs will be without three of their top six forwards for the game against a Blues team that figures to be plenty motivated to win.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Seattle Kraken#The Colorado Avalanche#The Athletic
coloradohockeynow.com

Nathan MacKinnon tests negative for Covid-19, on his way to Washington

Nathan MacKinnon, for the first time in a few days, tested negative for Covid-19 today and is now on his way to Washington, D.C., to meet up with his teammates, Colorado Hockey Now has learned. If MacKinnon tests negative again tomorrow morning, it’s possible he could play against the Washington...
NHL
cbslocal.com

MacKinnon Clears COVID Protocols, Could Play For Avs At Caps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has cleared NHL coronavirus protocols and could make his season debut Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals. MacKinnon tested positive for the coronavirus last week and had been in the league’s COVID-19 protocols since Oct. 12. The three-time MVP finalist did not travel with the team Monday because he did not have the requisite number of negative coronavirus tests to be considered available.
NHL
NHL

Kuznetsov scores twice, Capitals defeat MacKinnon, Avalanche

WASHINGTON -- Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and an assist, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 at Capital One Arena on Tuesday to spoil the season debut of Nathan MacKinnon. The Avalanche forward missed the first two games in NHL COVID-19 protocol. He had an assist and...
NHL
ReporterHerald.com

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche struggle in 6-3 loss at Washington

WASHINGTON — Nathan MacKinnon was expected to spark the shorthanded Avalanche in his season debut on Tuesday. Instead, Colorado fell to 1-2 on the season in a game its superstar center might not have been prepared to play. MacKinnon, who missed the Avs’ first two games while in COVID protocol,...
NHL
