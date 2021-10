When the Dominican-American singer-songwriter Twin Shadow released his self-titled album in July, he filled it with striking soul sounds and sun-dappled riffs, inspired by the Seventies and Eighties. The brightness of the project carries over into his recent cover of “Telepatía,” the mega-hit from singer Kali Uchis that came out in 2020 and quickly topped the charts, hitting the Top 10 on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100. Uchis’ song is subdued and dreamy, driven by her warm, feverish vocals. But in Twin Shadow’s hands, it becomes a more upbeat, slightly psychedelic affair. He spikes it up with funk-driven guitars, emphasizing the...

