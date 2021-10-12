CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Eubank says he will 'never get over' the death of his son Sebastian, 29, who suffered a heart attack while swimming

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Chris Eubank emotionally discussed his son Sebastian's death on Tuesday and said he will 'never get over it.'

Speaking candidly to Good Morning Britain hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, the boxer, 55, dubbed his son, who died in July, a 'true champion.'

Sebastian, 29, died suddenly when he suffered a heart attack while swimming in Dubai, just a month after becoming a father for the first time with his fiance Salma.

Difficult: Chris Eubank said he will 'never get over' his son Sebastian's death and emotionally dubbed him a 'true champion' on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday

When asked by Richard about his death, he explained: 'We have to be objective. What have I learned? What do I say that can possibly actually give people a view of a mindset you should have? I look at the life of Sebastian, and Sebastian was a true champion.

'I rejoice for my son. Sad? I'm on television now so I've got to be objective, so I'm not going to break down. There's two views with my son: the physical, I will never get over.

'No parent can get over because you've invested all this time from birth to 29, all this time, all of this energy, all of this love and then he's gone. You can't recover from that.'

Heartbreaking: Sebastian (l), 29, died suddenly when he suffered a heart attack while swimming in Dubai, just a month after becoming a father for the first time with his fiance Salma [also pictured Chris Eubank Junior, r)
Proud: 'I look at the life of Sebastian, and Sebastian was a true champion' Chris said
Pragmatic: 'I rejoice for my son. Sad? I'm on television now so I've got to be objective, so I'm not going to break down. There's two views with my son: the physical, I will never get over'

'But the inner you, if you know the spirit world, and you believe in the spirit world, my son is with me. I rejoice.'

Sebastian was third eldest of Chris' five children - and was also a light-heavyweight boxer.

He lived in Dubai with his wife Salma and newborn son Raheem, and worked as a personal trainer.

Can't recover: 'No parent can get over because you've invested all this time from birth to 29, all this time, all of this energy, all of this love and then he's gone. You can't recover from that'
Dapper: Chris looked incredibly smart in a sleek suit for his GMB appearance
Career: Sebastian was third eldest of Chris' five children - and was also a light-heavyweight boxer [pictured at Manchester Arena in February 2018]

He had fought in two professional fights in his career in 2016 and 2017, winning both.

Back in July, Chris - on behalf of the whole family - paid tribute to his son following his funeral.

'We have said goodbye to a loving son, brother, father and devoted husband Sebastian Eubank.

RIP: Sebastian leaves behind his wife Salma and his son Raheem (together) born in June

'He was laid to rest in Dubai after dying from a heart attack on the beach he loved so much.

'We are overwhelmed and profoundly grateful for the love and support we continue to receive. We all take strength that Sebastian left a legacy that his son will be proud of.

'My family and I would like to thank the Dubai Police again for making the burial a swift and smooth process during such an unbearable day.'

Father-and-son: Sebastian had fought in two professional fights in his career in 2016 and 2017, winning both [pictured, 2019]

