Meadview-curious? These homes are on the market

(Meadview, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Meadview will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

27165 N Sandy Point Drive, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,401 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Majestic Living Awaits...now is the time to claim it as yours! This Santa Fe Style Home situated on approx 3.75 Acres facing the West Rim of the Grand Canyon is all set up for you to move right in and know the joys of living on Meadview Time. The peace and solitude welcome you, and yet it's only minutes away from awesome recreational opportunities and modern conveniences of the nearby Downtown District. Owners currently enjoy a 2Bed/2Bath situation with Den/Study while you could easily convert to a 3rd Bedroom option. Island Kitchen has plenty of Cupboards with All Appliances Staying including Washer and Dryer in separate Utility Room. Paritally Enclosed RV/Ports with Power with room for lots of Toys. Only a couple of minutes away from Community Well and a 325 Gallon Water Haul Tank on Trailer stays with the property. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for exceptional boating and fishing. ATV Trails abound throughout area. Clubhouse Available with Pool, Tennis, Miniature Golf and More. Come See all that Meadview has to offer!

For open house information, contact Jonathan Kiser, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

280 W Bright Angel Drive, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 3 Baths | $110,000 | Manufactured Home | 811 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Ideal Property in so many ways! Located in Unit 2 of Meadview, it comes with no CC&R's and is Move-In Ready. Squeaky Clean Split Plan All Electric Home has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and Bonus 3/4 Bath with Shower . Eat-In Kitchen with Bar Counter and All Appliances stay including Washer/Dryer in Utility Area. Updated Features: Tape and Textured with Cathedral Ceiling, Ceiling Fans and Laminate Flooring and Heat Pump with Central Air Conditioning. Covered Front Deck has the most incredible Views of the Grand Wash Cliffs of the West Rim of the Grand Canyon. And the partially shaded Back Deck allows views of Arizona's Golden Sunsets as well. The Finished Mud Room has Evaporative Cooling perfect for our arid climate and sports the 3rd Bath. Back Property has gated area for Parking all the Toys and 2 Sheds provide plenty of Storage Space. Best yet, Clubhouse Available with tons of amenities to include Sparkling Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, Miniature Golf and so much more! Launch Ramp to Lake Mead is nearby for excellent boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. ATV Trails throughout the area. Come See all that Meadview has to offer!

27211 N Tamarisk Street, Meadview, 86444 1 Bed 1 Bath | $135,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Site built home on 2.5 acres with panoramic views of the Grand Wash Cliffs. Home comes partially furnished and has a spacious bedroom and bathroom, open kitchen, den or possible second bedroom, laundry room, lots of storage space, security doors and an attached carport. Roof is under warranty. Set up to have both electric and propane, home also has wiring for phone and internet. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, a wall cooling unit, a wall heating unit and a vent free gas stove fireplace add to the comfortable environment. Within the wooden fenced area is a 1550 gallon water tank and a shed/workshop which houses a new water pump. Wire fencing surrounds the landscaped property which includes RV hookups, a circular driveway and a security gate at the entrance. The additional property also has a circular driveway and allows for so much room to roam or to build on. Enjoy Lake Mead which is within a 25 minute drive or ride the abundant ATV trails. Close to Pierce Ferry Road and zoned commercial, the possibilities at this property are endless.

27041 N Hummingbird Lane, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1999

$20,000 PRICE REDUCTION! Amazing Panoramic Views, PLUS Easy Low Maintenance, High Quality Features. The Beautiful Grand Wash Cliffs and Music Mountain are visible from the luxurious 16x20 Fenced & Shaded Patio, accented by Mature Trees and Water Fountains. Step in to this compact, efficient home and feel the coziness of the open Living Room/Kitchen/Dining area. The warm luster of the owner/builder's masterful custom distressed Hickory kitchen Cabinets and Vinyl Planking permeates the living space. A Pellet Stove or Propane Wall Heater and 4 Wall Mounted Cooling Units keep an ideal comfort level. The Dream Kitchen is fitted w an Oversized Custom Chopping Block work island with Drawers, Formica Countertops and Glass Top Range. The Roomy Cabinet-filled Laundry leads to a Custom built Summer Kitchen w Oversized Utility Closet, Pantry, Gas Range and 7 cu ft Reach-in Freezer. A step out to the Covered Composite Decked back porch reveals Panoramic Views to the west and backyard features of the property that include a stand alone 10x12 Workshop with Loft Storage, a Shaded Garden House and a 4x12 Cold Frame. The Split Plan allows for privacy. The Sizable Main Bedroom boasts 2 Double Mirrored Closets and one Double Wooden Closet and built-in Custom Blanket/Linen Storage Shelving. The Main Bath has Cultured Marble Counters w Double Sinks and more Custom Cabinets, a built-in Vanity, and an oversized Walk-in Shower w Lock-in, Adjustable Seating. The Guest Bath is also upgraded with a Granite Counter. Guests can stay in the Office/Guest Room with the convenience of a Custom Built Murphy Bed that fits with the Built-in Double Work Space and Cabinets. A Composite Covered Deck off the Dining Room is perfect for weather-protected outdoor activities. An Air-conditioned Hobby Shed adjoins the deck. Storage is paramount outdoors as well: Double Carport, ATV Port, 20x20 RV port w Solar charging, 10x12 Storage Shed and a 20x8 Shipping Container w Power and Shelving. Other upgraded amenities include Metal Roofing on the home and all outbuildings, Security Doors, Security Cameras w Monitor, snake fencing, 4 Freeze proof Hydrants and an extra pump for off-loading water to the 2,500 gallon water storage tank. Pride of ownership is apparent at every turn in this customized home and outbuildings. Come feel the expansiveness of living on top of the world in Beauty, Inside and Out.

