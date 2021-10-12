These houses are for sale in Seligman

(SELIGMAN, AZ) Looking for a house in Seligman? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Take a look at these Seligman listings:

42173 N Deer Camp Trail, Seligman, 86337 3 Beds 2 Baths | $590,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,840 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Master planned off grid property in beautiful Northern AZ, block wall with two security gates open up to this state of the art compound. A 5200 sqft meticulously designed workshop with custom built in storage around the perimeter, large enough for Bus, Boat, Trucks, wood burning stove keeps it warm in the winter, for all of your toys, property backs up to State land, In ground diving pool with slide, newly resurfaced 8/21, new roof, whole house inside and out painted. new lighting throughout, 2 wells, Diesel generator, diesel storage tank, gas storage tank, over 100k of cement poured around the property, large fenced in dog kennel, fenced chicken coop house, over 10k new solar system with 2-4 inverters, 20ft conex, new stainless gas range, island in large kitchen, wood burning stove

For open house information, contact Shena Lee Korn, Russ Lyon Sotheby's Internatio at 480-287-5200

43125 N Trout Creek Trail, Seligman, 86337 1 Bed 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 400 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This is a great escape from city life and just unplug from distractions. Beautiful treed property with very private location. The cabin is situated in a ''park like'' setting. The cabin is hand built with attention to detail. Pride of ownership shows. There is also a shed/garage for your toys. Bring you Family and guest and stay in the 5th wheel that conveys with the property. Endless riding with state land on two sides of the property. Home has kitchen cabinets with lazy susan rotating cupboard, stainless steel sink, composting toilet, wireless antenna/booster system, 3500 watt onan light plant generator, hot water tank and water pressure system.

For open house information, contact Darby E Middleton, Keller Williams Northern Az at 928-421-4550

33138 W Frontera Road, Seligman, 86337 1 Bed 1 Bath | $42,000 | Single Family Residence | 520 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Site built cabin waiting for your final touches in the mountains of Arizona. Affordably priced with PRICELESS Views. Cabin is 520 sf and needs to be finished on the interior. It does have a permitted 2 bedroom septic system. Owner Financing is available on approved credit and $20,000 down, making this special location even easier to own. Overall, a Rural location, off-grid, perfect for getting away!

For open house information, contact Doreen R Letson, United Country AZ Country RE at 623-777-9082

57500 Hora Ln, Seligman, 86337 1 Bed 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 688 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Are you looking for a mountain getaway, a hunting cabin, your own slice of heaven? Look no further! This adorable little A-Frame cottage, cabin is ready for you to move right in! The owner is leaving practically everything, except a few personal items and tools. You won't believe the peaceful quiet time you will have here in Bridge Canyon Country Estates. Unit 19 is a most desireable area, and the view! Wow! you have to see it to believe it! Fully furnished, with wood burning stove for heat the whole home. The land is a perfect place to get away from all the bother of todays world's bother! Call now to take a tour of this functional homey cabin with the hidden loft! There is a workshop in the shed, and the small geneerator will run the whole house without a hitch! And did you see the window air conditioner in case there is a summer day that get to warm! I am telling you, The loft has a hide-a-bed sofa, so invite those friends! Barbecue on the beautiful deck that wraps the front of the cabin! Wander the over 2 acres of property and decide if you want to build a barn! Call Now!

For open house information, contact Martha Layne, Lake Havasu City Properties at 928-854-7210