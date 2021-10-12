CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleville, CA

House hunt Coleville: See what's on the market now

 8 days ago

(Coleville, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coleville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

147 Shetler Drive, Walker, Ca, 96107

1 Bed 1 Bath | $159,000 | Manufactured Home | 615 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Cute little single wide manufactured home located on 1+ acre in Walker, CA right between Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home features a spacious and inviting kitchen/dining area (new flooring!), a cozy living room with woodstove and a decently sized bedroom. The mobile home is 615 sqft. There is a separate 576 sqft "guest residence" with 1 bathroom and laundry area. The property is fully fenced with nice entry gate. Various outbuildings include chicken coop and sheds. Listing Agent: Sarah Koontz Email Address: sarah@interoalpinesierra.com Broker: Intero This is a single wide manufactured home built in 1974 and therefore this sale is CASH ONLY.

For open house information, contact Sarah Koontz, Intero at 775-783-5330

114813 Us Highway 395, Topaz, 96133

4 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,159 Square Feet | Built in 2005

MOVE IN READY! A dream home awaits you. Custom Built 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Topaz, Ca. minutes from the lake. This Home is printine both inside and out. It features a gourmet kitchen & hardwood cabinets-all major applianc&granite countertops. Adjacent breakfast area. Laminate wood flooring throughout the main living area for easy upkeep. Large living room with custom stone fireplace and built in opening for your entertainment center. Flows nicely into a large formal dining room with surrounding picture windows giving you great views of the immaculate landscaping and garden areas. Entire dining room in on remote control blinds. Lovely vinyl decking where you can enjoy the Sierra Mountain Ranges. Storage Shed, 2 car garage. Fruit trees! Flower garden and room for vegetable garden. Extra bedroom can be used for an office!. Privacy and seclusion with security fencing. Complete with a whole house generator. Located just a 10 miinutes south of Topaz Lake and 1 hour from Lake Tahoe. A short drive to Bridgeport and Mammoth Lakes with world renowned recreation and more ski resorts. Near historic Bodie and the Eastern Entrance of the Yosemite Gateway. The entire area is world famous for the best recreation in the Eastern Sierra, such as hunting, lake, stream and river fishing, hiking, camping deer hunting and spectacular camping. The Eastern Sierra has so much to offer and you can live in the midst of it all. Call for more information. Too many details to mention. Easy Show! All inspections have been completed. This is truely move in ready!

For open house information, contact Georgette Noble, Georgette Marie Noble at 760-616-4163

119 Lake Manor Place, Crowley Lake, 96107

3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Condominium | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Great 3 bedroom condo in Crowley lake, updated wood floors, pellet stove, great light and location. Tucked away in the Sierra Nevada Mountains this is just minutes away from hiking and fishing.

For open house information, contact Randi Pritchard, Eastern Sierra Realty at 760-873-4161

